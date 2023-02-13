The eyewitness who allegedly saw Bryan Kohberger leaving the victims' home on the night of the University of Idaho murders assumed he was a party guest, according to a new report.

The same eyewitness assumed that the noises she heard that evening were just the sounds of her roommates partying, NewsNation reported.

A source who had spoken to the eyewitness told NewsNation host Ashleigh Banfield that the eyewitness, who was one of the two surviving roommates living in the home, even yelled at her roommates to keep the noise down.

She allegedly yelled “calm down, you’re being loud!” and “I’m trying to sleep!” after opening her door, the source told the network.

The source also said that when the eyewitness opened the bedroom door and saw a mystery man, who authorities now believe was Kohberger, she did nothing because she assumed he had been a guest of her roommates.

Eight hours later, police were called to the house, where they discovered the bodies of Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20.

The details in the new report are notably different than the details shared in the probable cause affidavit last month.

That probable cause affidavit also differed from the initial account the Moscow Police Department provided to the public in the wake of the murders on Nov. 13.

Authorities initially said that the two women who survived the brutal murders had been asleep at the time.

That claim was made for the first time one week after the murders and then reiterated for the next month in the daily updates provided to the public and press by the MPD.

The MPD update from Nov. 20 read: “Detectives believe that on November 12th, the two surviving roommates had also been out in the Moscow community, separately, but returned home by 1 a.m. on November 13th. The two did not wake up until later that morning.”

Those daily updates ceased after the arrest of Kohberger, but days after his arrest a different version of events emerged in the probable cause affidavit.

In that affidavit, Cpl. Bret Payne of the MPD said for the first time that one of the roommates had not only been awake during the murder but also witnessed the suspected killer exiting the home.

“D.M. stated she opened her door for the third time after she heard the crying and saw a figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person's mouth and nose walking towards her," Payne said in the affidavit.

Furthermore, the roommate provided police with a physical description of the man.

“D.M. described the figure as 5' I0" or taller, male, not very muscular, but athletically built with bushy eyebrows. The male walked past D.M. as she stood in a ‘frozen shock phase,’” Payne wrote.

“The male walked towards the back sliding glass door. D.M. locked herself in her room after seeing the male. D.M. did not state that she recognized the male. This leads investigators to believe that the murderer left the scene.”

Payne said in the affidavit that he responded to the scene after one of the roommates called 911.

That call came in just before noon, said the affidavit, almost eight hours after the murders.

A source previously told Inside Edition Digital that the two surviving roommates called Chapin’s two siblings to the home before calling police. The two were able to arrive at the scene quickly since they also attend the University of Idaho.

Kohberger, 28, is currently being held at the Latah County Detention Center in Idaho.

He is facing four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. He will enter a formal plea to those charges when he appears in court this June for his preliminary hearing.

A public defender assigned to Kohberger's case after his arrest in Pennsylvania said that Kohberger maintained his innocence and expected to be exonerated of all charges.

Related Stories