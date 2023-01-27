Bryan Kohberger and his public defender earlier this week got their first look at the evidence prosecutors may use at trial.

A court filing obtained by Inside Edition Digital states that "police reports and documents... which are in the possession of the State have been disclosed to counsel for the defendant as of January 23."

That file includes 995 pages of documents, one audio-visual file, and 1,865 photos, according to an exhibit attached to the court filing.

The state is also asking the court to deny some of the defendant's requests for discovery in the court filing, including the identity of potential informants.

"To the extent that information exists regarding an informant who is not going to be produced as a witness, including recordings or written statements of an informant or that identify an informant, such information is not subject to disclosure and the State asserts informant privilege," writes the prosecuting attorney, William W. Johnson Jr.

The filing also notes that a "written list of the names and addresses of all persons having knowledge of relevant facts who may be called by the state as witnesses at the trial has been or will be provided separately."

STATE'S RESPONSE TO REQUEST FOR DISCOVERY

Kohberger is currently being held without bail at the Latah County Jail ahead of a preliminary hearing in June.

He is accused of murdering Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20.

The four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death at an off-campus house in Moscow on Nov. 13, according to the Latah County coroner.

Kohberger will not enter a formal plea until his next hearing, but a previous public defense assigned to represent the Washington State University Ph.D. student after his arrest in Pennsylvania has said that he expects to be exonerated at trial.

