Mother's Day Gift Guide: Self-Care Gifts for Moms, All for Under $60

For all those who need a reminder: Mother's Day is just around the corner –– on Sunday, May 9 to be exact. This is a good time to shower mom or a mother figure in your life with love and affection. No matter how close or far away she may be from you, here are some gift ideas to show her how much you care –– and, for her, that starts with self-care. Don't worry, there's still time to place an order to get to her doorstep by the weekend.

Women's Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tee ($52)

Lately it feels like everyone has been over-extending themselves. Sometimes we forget that sleep is one of the most important parts of a healthy lifestyle. Help mom catch up on a good nights rest with a cozy bamboo lounge tee.

cozyearth.com

Green Clean, Honey Drop, Sleep Tight, & Honey Potion Gift Set ($45)

All that screen time can't be good for the skin. Get mom a moisturizing mask. With the natural ingredients from these face products by Farmacy Skin Care, she may just be getting out of bed in the morning with a fruitful glow. You'll even see her radiating over FaceTime!

amazon.com

Mix & Match Skin Care Products (Buy 2 Get 1 Free)

Detoxifying lip scrubs? Nourishing hair masks? Soothing candles? Why choose when you could get them all?

www.skinstore.com

Le Mini Macaron Cocooning Time 3-in-1 Spa Pedicure Set ($24)

Bring the spa to your doorstep with this easy to use 3-in-1 pedicure set. The set includes shea foot butter to moisturize, a dual-sided brush and pumice, and one foot bath bomb. Mom can be stepping up her foot game in no time.

asos.com

Surround Sound Music at Home ($59.99)

Get mom movin' and groovin' again with some surround sound music to fill the home. Turntables are back in style –– maybe she can even dig up some old records and put them to good use.

www.worldwidestereo.com

Cold Brew Coffee Bottle for Home or On-the-Go ($34)

Is mom a caffeine addict? This wine-bottle-shaped carafe is made from glass and can be placed in the refrigerator over night (or for about eight hours). All you need to do is put several scoops of coffee grounds into the filter and fill it up with water. Come morning, you will have nearly five cups of coffee ready for the crisp Spring mornings ahead. While nearly nothing beats a hot pot of coffee in the morning, the good stuff over ice certainly comes close.

food52.com

Manduka Yoga Mat ($44)

Get mom moving with this extra firm, no slip grip, lightweight yoga mat. It could be the perfect gift to get her out of bed and stretching.

www.manduka.com

Chai Tea Turmeric Concentrate ($26)

Save mom time from the long lines at the coffee shop. All she has to do is add milk and she can drink a creamy, sweet and spicy chai latte without ever having to step foot out the door. Made in small batches in Brooklyn’s Flatbush neighborhood using fresh ginger, vanilla bean, freshly ground cinnamon, green cardamom, cloves, black peppercorns and organic black tea. Mix it with equal parts milk. Gulp it hot or cold.

food52.com

