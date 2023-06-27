Murder charges have been dropped against a mother and her 14-year-old son in the shooting death of a man the teen was accused of killing after the man struck his mom during an argument, the Cook County State's Attorney announced. The decision by prosecutors to drop the charges came after they reviewed the case and new evidence was discovered, officials said.

Carlisha Hood, 35, was inside a fast food restaurant when she and 32-year-old Jeremy Brown got into an argument, authorities said. After Brown repeatedly punched Hood, Hood’s 14-year-old son came inside the restaurant and shot Brown.

Brown was shot several times by the young boy and ultimately succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

The mother and son later turned themselves in and were charged with murder. Hood was additionally charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor for urging her son to also shoot Brown’s girlfriend, who was laughing during the altercation.

The Cook County State's Attorney’s Office said in a release Monday that all of the charges were dismissed because of emerging evidence.

Police initially release surveillance footage of the pair, but additional footage surfaced showing Brown arguing with Hood, telling her “If you say one more thing, I’m going to knock you out.”

Seconds later he begins repeatedly punching Hood in the head, the video shows. A gunshot is then heard before the video cuts off.

Hood and her son have no previous criminal history and Hood had a valid firearm owner’s identification card and her permit to carry a concealed weapon.

“Based upon the facts, evidence, and the law we are unable to meet our burden of proof in the prosecution of these cases,” the state's attorney's office said.