A Chicago mother and her teen son have been arrested and charged for a shooting that occurred on Sunday at a fast food stop that left one man dead.

Prosecutors say Carlisha Hood, 35, was inside Maxwell Street Express getting food when an argument broke out between her and 32-year-old Jeremy Brown the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Hood was allegedly texting her 14-year-old son during the argument and he came inside, according to WGN 9. Brown then escalated the argument and punched Hood in the head several times, the news site said.

After Hood was punched, her son pulled out a firearm and shot Brown in the back, WGN 9 reported. As Brown attempted to flee, the teen chased him and shot him again, according to the news site.

Brown succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, WGN 9 reported.

After the teen stopped shooting, Hood allegedly told him to shoot Brown’s girlfriend, too, since she was laughing and encouraging Brown during the argument, the Sun-Times reported.

In a video released by police, Hood can be seen attempting to take the firearm from her son but he pushed her away and they both got in the car to leave.

The mother and son turned themselves in on Wednesday, according to the Sun-Times. Neither have a criminal history and Hood had a valid firearm owner's identification card and her permit to carry a concealed weapon, the news site said.

Hood was charged with murder and contributing to the delinquency of a minor and her son was charged with murder, according to WGN 9.