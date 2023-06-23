A Florida father was arrested for child abuse after he allegedly told his 13-year-old daughter to kill herself, police said.

Gared Canales was arrested in Massachusetts on May 31, according to court records. He was then extradited back to Flager County, Florida, where he originally faced charges.

The 34-year-old father was charged with child abuse, a felony charge, after telling his 13-year-old daughter, “You’re not worth it,” and, “Go kill yourself,” in April, according to the charging affidavit.

The affidavit states that Canales was on speakerphone while on the phone with his daughter when her friend could overhear him calling her a “b****," "slut," and "whore," and telling the girl to "go f*** yourself,” the affidavit stated.

The next night after the phone call, the young girl made a “minor cut” on her wrist, causing some bleeding, according to the affidavit. The night after that, she used a piece of glass to make another cut, causing her to bleed, the affidavit said.

Days after the phone call, the teen took a total of 14 Benadryl pills within a few hours, the affidavit said. She told her mother and was rushed to a hospital, where she was treated and recovered, the affidavit stated.

Police said the 13-year-old told them that her suicide attempts stemmed from her father telling her to kill herself, according to the affidavit.

“This little but big girl has been through so much. Probably safe to say more [than] any child should go through,” the young girl's mother said in a Facebook post. “For my daughter to hear her own father say the words as he did.”

Canales is currently being held on a $10,000 bond in the Flager County Jail, according to jail records. He has pleaded not guilty and his next court date is July 11, court records show.