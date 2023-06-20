4-Year-Old Says 'Mommy Asked Me to Hide This' and Hands Over Heroin to Cops During DUI Bust, Police Say

Crime
DUI Mom
Christine Kregiel was charged with DUI, child endangerment and other counts including possession of a controlled substance.Allegheny County Jail
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 2:01 PM PDT, June 20, 2023

A Pennsylvania mother with her 4-year-old son in the back seat was pulled over on suspicion of drunken driving, police said. After she was arrested, and while officers waited for someone to pick up the child, the little boy handed over a coin purse full of suspected heroin, saying it was his mother's "medicine," officials said.

Christine Kregiel, 33, is being held without bail at the Allegheny County Jail, according to online records. She is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child and several traffic citations. 

Plum Borough police said they stop Kregiel's vehicle Sunday after a witness called 911 reporting a woman had stumbled out of a car, then got back inside and drove off with a small child inside.

Officers who pulled over the woman said she was crying, slurring her words and her clothes were disheveled. Kregiel failed several field sobriety tests and refused to submit to a blood test, police said.

Her little boy was in the back seat, unrestrained, police said.

As officers waited with the child for someone to come get him, the boy gave them a small coin purse, saying, "Mommy asked me to hide her medicine," according to police.

Inside were 12 packets of what was believed to be heroin, authorities said.

Kregiel's next scheduled court appearance is July 5, according to online records, and she has not entered a plea. There was no attorney of record listed in her court records.

