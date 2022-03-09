Massachusetts authorities are investigating Ernest A. Appiah’s death as a homicide after the 29-year-old man’s body was discovered in the woods in Paxton, about an hour-and-a-half west of Boston.

The body was first discovered last Saturday morning in a wooded area 25 feet from the road by a passerby who dialed 911, investigators said in a statement.

The incident was previously considered an “unattended death,” the Telegram & Gazette reported, until new evidence from an autopsy led the medical examiner to rule the case a homicide, according to a statement by the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities searched the area for two days using shovels and metal detectors to comb through the snow, the Telegram & Gazette reported.

Anyone with more information should call State Police Detectives at 508-832-9124.

