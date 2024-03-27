The Seattle community is left with many questions and few answers after the murders of two teenage boys,

Myion Coleman and Jahaz Phillips, both 16, were lifelong best friends whose bodies were discovered on Interstate 5 in Washington last week, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

Troopers responded to the scene on the night of March 22 after a driver reported seeing Phillips' body on the interstate in what they assumed to be a hit-and-run, according to WSP.

Ten hours later, on the morning of March 23, Coleman's body was discovered in a ditch alongside the interstate, according to WSP.

Both boys had been victims of a shooting, according to WSP.

The King's County Medical Examiner confirmed that Phillips' death was a homicide and listed the cause as gunshot wounds, but an autopsy is still not complete for Coleman.

Why the two boys were shot and how they ended up there remains a mystery at this time.

Trooper Rick Johnson tells Inside Edition Digital that investigators "are monitoring social media at length and do have leads but at this point in time no suspect."

The families of Coleman, who was being raised by a single mother, and Phillips, who lost his mother in 2020, have created GoFundMe pages to help with funeral costs.

"I'm grateful to Myion for being such a good and trusted friend to my teen during some hard years. He made a big difference in her life," read one comment on the page for Coleman.

Another said: "Myion went to middle school with my child and went out of his way to be kind where many weren’t."

There was similar praise on the page for Phillips.

"I worked with Jahaz at EGC as a yoga therapist, he was such a joy to work with and a really nice kid," wrote one woman.

The investigation into the deaths is ongoing, according to WSP.