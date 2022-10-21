Police are investigating the strange discovery of a buried car filled with bags of concrete on the grounds of a $15-million mansion in one of the country's most expensive neighborhoods, authorities said.

The bizarre find was made by landscapers Thursday in the Silicon Valley town of Atherton, an enclave of the super-rich in Northern California.

The car is believed to have been buried in the 1990s, and contained concrete bags, police said. Authorities did not say how they established their timeline.

Cadaver dogs were brought in and "made a slight notification of possible human remains," but none had been found more than 12 hours after the car was recovered, said Atherton Police Cmdr. Daniel Larsen.

Investigators were still on site Friday.

Police believe the car was buried up to 5 feet deep before the current owners bought the home, Larsen said.

"The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation," police said in a statement.

Related Stories