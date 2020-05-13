Mysterious Note Left At Site of Ahmaud Arbery Shooting: 'I Should Have Stopped Them'

A mysterious note was left at the memorial for Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was shot and killed by two white men while he was jogging in a Georgia neighborhood.

"Ahmaud, I am so sorry. I should have stopped them. I am so sorry," the note reads. It is unsigned and left at the spot where the 25-year-old was killed Feb. 23 outside Brunswick, TMZ reported, citing news channel WJXT.

An autopsy report obtained by CBS News concluded Arbery was shot twice in the chest and once in the hand, and had no alcohol or drugs in his system at the time of his death.

Former Glynn County police officer Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis, 34, who are white, were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault on May 7, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Their arrests come more than two months after Arbery was killed and just after a graphic video of the shooting was made public.

The video was taken by a friend of the McMichael family who was following in his car, and was leaked by attorney Alan Tucker, who told Inside Edition he is also a friend of the McMichaels.

According to an incident report filed by Glynn County police, the McMichaels said they chased Arbery when they spotted him in their neighborhood and thought he matched the description of someone caught on a security camera committing recent break-ins in the area. They claim they acted in self defense after confronting him.

But no reports of such break-ins were made in the weeks leading up to the shooting of Arbery, a police lieutenant told CNN.

Travis and Gregory McMichael armed themselves before getting in a truck to pursue Arbery, according to the police report.

The elder McMichael said the jogger "violently" attacked his son, and the two fought over Travis' shotgun, with Travis shooting Arbery twice, the report said.

Neither man has commented to news media about the shooting, and both are being held in the Glynn County jail. Bail has not been set and neither man has an attorney yet.

RELATED STORIES

Georgia Jogger Killed By Two Shots to the Chest: Autopsy

Ahmaud Arbery Shooting: 'Clear' Evidence Warranted Murder Charges, State Investigators Say

Ahmaud Arbery Shooting: Arrest Demands Mount in What Black Georgia Jogger's Family Attorney Calls a 'Lynching'