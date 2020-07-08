Mystery as Florida Jogger Finds Human Head on the Side of the Road, Police Say

A human head has been discovered on the side of the road in St. Petersburg, Florida, police said.

The woman discovered the badly decomposed head on Tuesday morning while running near 38th Avenue South between 31st and 34th Streets South, according to police. The area is also near an I-275 overpass.

The head was confirmed to be human, police said, but investigators could not initially tell if the victim was male or female.

#stpetepd investigating human head found on the side of the road on 38th Av S between 31st and 34th St. South. Anyone with info call 727-893-7780 pic.twitter.com/zoICcaYvpI — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) July 7, 2020

"The head is too badly decomposed to determine sex," police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez said, according to Patch.com. "But it is a decomposing head, it's not like a skeleton. So our detectives feel like the person didn't die there, so they're going into the woods to see if they can find any other remains."

The case remains under investigation, and St. Petersburg Police have asked anyone with information to contact them at 727-893-7780.

