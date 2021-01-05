Mystery as Florida Man Found Dead and Search for His 'Endangered' Missing Girlfriend Continues, Police Say

Police are searching for a Florida woman they believe is endangered after her boyfriend turned up dead. The couple was last seen together on Dec. 30 and now authorities are asking for the public's help, officials said.

The body of 26-year-old Trodarious Rainey was found in a wooded area of Lake Jesup Park located in Seminole County, approximately eight miles from where his car was found abandoned on Dec. 31 at a property on Cameron Avenue in Sanford, according to a statement released by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Rainey’s death has been ruled a homicide by the medical examiner’s office, Kim Cannaday, Head of Public Information for the Seminole County Sherriff’s Office told Inside Edition Digital.

Tiffany Nicole Church, 35, was last seen with Rainey in a black 2021 Toyota Camry late Wednesday on Dec. 30, Fox News reported.

The Sheriff’s Office said evidence found in the car made Rainey and Church’s disappearance “suspicious,” the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Cannady told Inside Edition Digital that Church is still “listed as missing and endangered.”

“We are leaving no stone unturned," Cannady said. "We are searching bodies of water, via air with helicopters, and on the ground with units, including canines.”

Anyone with information on Church’s whereabouts or Rainey’s death is urged to call the Seminole County Sherriff’s Office Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650 or Cirmeline at 800-423-TIPS.

