Mystery as Teen Arrives at Florida Fire Station Unable to Say How She Got There, Gives 2 Names to Authorities

News
mystery teen, brown skin, dark eyes and short curly black hair
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:20 AM PDT, July 22, 2024

Authorities say the teen also could not explain how she arrived at the fire station.

Florida officials are asking for help in identifying a mystery teen who showed up at a fire station.

The teen gave deputies two different names, Shai Fletcher and Mathew Byrd, and said she left home "due to an argument with family," according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials presume she is around 17 years old.

The teen has not been able to provide officials with verifiable information or an address for her parents or guardians, officials say.

Authorities say the teen also could not explain how she arrived at the fire station in Bradenton.

Anyone with information on the teen's identity is asked to call Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Mark Morie at 941-747-3011.

