Country legend Naomi Judd left her daughters Wynonna and Ashley out of her last will and testament.

The Nashville superstar, who took her own life three months ago, left total control of her $25 million estate to her husband of 33 years.

"I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate," reads the will just obtained by Inside Edition. She signed the will, which was prepared on Nov. 20, 2017, nearly five years before her death.

The country music world was rocked when Naomi completed suicide just one day before she and Wynonna were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

“My heart is broken,” Wynonna said at the time. “And I feel so blessed and it’s a very strange dynamic to be this broken and this blessed.”

According to published reports, Wynonna is “upset” with her mother’s will. The document makes no mention of Wynonna or Ashley.

It was signed by two witnesses and entered probate court in May, just a few days after Ashley Judd discussed her mother's long battle with mental illness with Diane Sawyer.

Naomi was 76 when she died.

