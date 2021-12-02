NASA Spacewalk Rescheduled for Thursday After Debris Left Behind From Russian Test
The spacewalk scheduled for Tuesday was pushed back due to the potential hazard of almost 2,000 fragments of debris floating in low-Earth orbit.
NASA’s spacewalk that was planned to occur outside of the International Space Station was rescheduled due to a threat of space debris, according to their Twitter post.
Two weeks ago, a Russian anti-satellite test that the U.S. called “reckless,” resulted in over 1,700 pieces of left-over debris in Earth’s orbit, leading NASA to receive a warning about the potential danger that could come from, "...the lack of opportunity to properly assess the risk (the debris) could pose to the astronauts." according to a NASA blog post.
According to CBS News, everything in low-Earth orbit is moving at a speed of almost five miles per second, making any debris impact a potential threat, especially if they are too small to be tracked, leaving room for them to hit without any advanced warning.
NASA completed a more detailed risk assessment by Tuesday afternoon, letting the astronauts know that the spacewalk could be completed on Thursday, according to the outlet.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Man Finds Brother's Letterman Jacket Their Mom Couldn’t Afford in a Thrift Store 28 Years LaterInspirational
This Holiday Season Airbnb Is Offering You a Chance to Stay in the Original 'Home Alone' HouseEntertainment
Silence Surrounds Alleged Videotaped Sexual Assault of Boy From Louisville Private School Months AgoCrime
'West Side Story' Generates Early Oscar Buzz as Reboot of Beloved Film and Play Hits the Silver ScreenEntertainment
Man Exonerated of Alice Sebold’s Rape Says as She Addresses Her Role in His Conviction: 'I Accept Her Apology'Crime