NASA Spacewalk Rescheduled for Thursday After Debris Left Behind From Russian Test

News
International Space Station next to EarthInternational Space Station next to Earth
Getty Images
By Taneasha White
First Published: 8:41 AM PST, December 2, 2021

The spacewalk scheduled for Tuesday was pushed back due to the potential hazard of almost 2,000 fragments of debris floating in low-Earth orbit.

NASA’s spacewalk that was planned to occur outside of the International Space Station was rescheduled due to a threat of space debris, according to their Twitter post. 

Two weeks ago, a Russian anti-satellite test that the U.S. called “reckless,” resulted in over 1,700 pieces of left-over debris in Earth’s orbit, leading NASA to receive a warning about the potential danger that could come from, "...the lack of opportunity to properly assess the risk (the debris) could pose to the astronauts." according to a NASA blog post.

According to CBS News, everything in low-Earth orbit is moving at a speed of almost five miles per second, making any debris impact a potential threat, especially if they are too small to be tracked, leaving room for them to hit without any advanced warning.

NASA completed a more detailed risk assessment by Tuesday afternoon, letting the astronauts know that the spacewalk could be completed on Thursday, according to the outlet.

Related Stories

A String of Asteroids Massive in Size Are Expected to Pass Earth Over Next Few Weeks, NASA Says
NASA Launches 2 Bold Missions to Explore Venus Over the Next Decade
NASA Warns 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid the Size of the Chrysler Building Will Pass Earth
NASA and Space-X Launch DART Mission to Save the Earth From AsteroidsNews

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Man Finds Brother's Letterman Jacket Their Mom Couldn’t Afford in a Thrift Store 28 Years Later
Man Finds Brother's Letterman Jacket Their Mom Couldn’t Afford in a Thrift Store 28 Years Later
1

Man Finds Brother's Letterman Jacket Their Mom Couldn’t Afford in a Thrift Store 28 Years Later

Inspirational
This Holiday Season Airbnb Is Offering You a Chance to Stay in the Original 'Home Alone' House
This Holiday Season Airbnb Is Offering You a Chance to Stay in the Original 'Home Alone' House
2

This Holiday Season Airbnb Is Offering You a Chance to Stay in the Original 'Home Alone' House

Entertainment
Silence Surrounds Alleged Videotaped Sexual Assault of Boy From Louisville Private School Months Ago
Silence Surrounds Alleged Videotaped Sexual Assault of Boy From Louisville Private School Months Ago
3

Silence Surrounds Alleged Videotaped Sexual Assault of Boy From Louisville Private School Months Ago

Crime
'West Side Story' Generates Early Oscar Buzz as Reboot of Beloved Film and Play Hits the Silver Screen
'West Side Story' Generates Early Oscar Buzz as Reboot of Beloved Film and Play Hits the Silver Screen
4

'West Side Story' Generates Early Oscar Buzz as Reboot of Beloved Film and Play Hits the Silver Screen

Entertainment
Man Exonerated of Alice Sebold’s Rape Says as She Addresses Her Role in His Conviction: 'I Accept Her Apology'
Man Exonerated of Alice Sebold’s Rape Says as She Addresses Her Role in His Conviction: 'I Accept Her Apology'
5

Man Exonerated of Alice Sebold’s Rape Says as She Addresses Her Role in His Conviction: 'I Accept Her Apology'

Crime