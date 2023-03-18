NASA Unveils New Astronaut Suits Made With Laser Cutters and 3D Printers to Fit Both Men and Women
The new suits will undergo years of testing before being put to the real lunar test.
Consider this a lunar fashion show as astronauts heading to the moon are getting a new wardrobe.
Previous space missions saw astronauts in bulky space suits that were difficult to maneuver in.
"Working against that suit was demanding. Squeezing the gloves, moving the arms, trying to bend over, it was exhausting,” Charlie Duke, the 10th person on the moon, told CBS News in 2019.
The newest class of moonwalkers will don a new design, outsourced by NASA to be made by Axiom Space.
“The product we're making, their life is going to depend on that. So it's something we take extremely seriously,” Russell Ralston of Axion Space told CBS News. “I think this suit is going to have a huge leap forward in terms of mobility.”
The suits will be precision made with laser cutters and 3D printers.
And for the first time, these space suits will be made to fit both male and female astronauts, which is something Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut who completed 10 spacewalks and holds the record for American with the most time spent in space, said she would have loved to have while working in the field.
“In some of them, I couldn't even get my hands together,” she told CBS News of the suits she wore. “That makes it hard to do a lot of delicate and detailed tasks.”
The new suits will undergo years of testing before being put to the real lunar test.
The Artemis 3 mission to the south pole of the moon is slated for 2025.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
'Borg Challenge' Craze Leads to 46 UMass Amherst Students Hospitalized, 28 Ambulances Called to CampusHealth
Double Amputee Speaks Out After Sports Star's Son Destroys WheelchairSports
Letecia Stauch Murder Trial: She Says a Rapist Abducted Stepson; Cops Say She Killed the Boy and Hid His BodyCrime
4 Suspects Charged for the Murder of an 18-Year-Old Found Dead in a Mississippi National ForestCrime
Where Is Arianna Fitts? Authorities Seek Public’s Help in Locating a Missing Girl 7 Years After She VanishedCrime
Husband of Murdered Microsoft Exec's Ex-Wife Arrested After Allegedly Hiring Hitman to Carry Out ExecutionCrime