A pastor tackled an alleged would-be gunman, and then his congregation held him until police arrived. This happened during Sunday worship service at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church.

Authorities say 26-year-old Dezire Baganda walked onto the pulpit waving a gun and allegedly told everyone to stand up.

Pastor Ezekiel Ndikumana watched all of this from the side of the church. It looked like the pastor was going to exit from the back, but he snuck behind the suspect and tackled him to the ground.

Church members rushed in to help, taking away the gun and containing Baganda until authorities could arrive and arrest him.

Church member Akimana Charite said the pastor was divinely guided. "I would say it's God using him," they said.

"He went around like he was going outside, and the guy with the gun, he was not paying attention to him. So he went around, and that's when he ran, and he jumped on top of him and put him on the ground."

Dezire Baganda has been charged with 15 counts of felony aggravated assault, with additional charges expected. He's being held on a $375,000 bond and is due in court on November 10.

In the meantime, this church can feel confident that its pastor will tackle anything or anyone to keep his flock safe.

