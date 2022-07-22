National Park Service Needs Help Identifying Spiky Creatures Discovered on NC Coast

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:23 PM PDT, July 22, 2022

The National Parks Service found some dead unidentified creatures on a North Carolina beach and are asking for help figuring out exactly what they are.

Some strange, spiky sea creatures were found dead along the coast of North Carolina, according to the National Parks Service.

They were discovered at the beach of Cape Lookout National Seashore. 

Park officials say they were about six inches long with small, white spikes.

According to the park service's Facebook post, they think the creature may be a type of sea cucumber or sea slug. 

However, they do not match any images of a known species, and the park service is looking for help in identifying exactly what they are.

How Old Is Methuselah, the World’s Oldest Aquarium Fish? No One Seems to KnowAnimals

