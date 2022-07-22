National Park Service Needs Help Identifying Spiky Creatures Discovered on NC Coast
The National Parks Service found some dead unidentified creatures on a North Carolina beach and are asking for help figuring out exactly what they are.
Some strange, spiky sea creatures were found dead along the coast of North Carolina, according to the National Parks Service.
They were discovered at the beach of Cape Lookout National Seashore.
Park officials say they were about six inches long with small, white spikes.
According to the park service's Facebook post, they think the creature may be a type of sea cucumber or sea slug.
However, they do not match any images of a known species, and the park service is looking for help in identifying exactly what they are.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Colorado Tech Worker Fired After Revealing Her Salary Raise on TikTokNews
Life Gets Only Worse for Uvalde School Massacre Relatives: 'You Do Not Give a Damn About Our Children or Us'Crime
Brother of Woman Who Identified Him as Her Attacker After Waking From 2-Year Coma Dies After Arrest: PoliceCrime
New Book Claims It Was Camilla Bowles Who Made Racist Comment When Meghan Markle Was Pregnant With ArchieRoyals
Court Date for Pregnant Texas Woman Ticketed for Driving in HOV Lane Postponed, She SaysHuman Interest