Some strange, spiky sea creatures were found dead along the coast of North Carolina, according to the National Parks Service.

They were discovered at the beach of Cape Lookout National Seashore.

Park officials say they were about six inches long with small, white spikes.

According to the park service's Facebook post, they think the creature may be a type of sea cucumber or sea slug.

However, they do not match any images of a known species, and the park service is looking for help in identifying exactly what they are.

