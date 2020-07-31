Naya Rivera's Last TV Appearance Before Death Is Released on Netflix

Naya Rivera's last TV appearance as a guest judge on the baking show "Sugar Rush," has been released on Netflix. "I have a 4-year-old son, so you are kind of required to know how to bake," Rivera said on the show.

She added that her favorite thing to make him was chocolate chip cookies.

It's been three weeks since the "Glee" star drowned in a tragic boating accident on Lake Piru outside Los Angeles. Her son Josey was found alone on the boat napping around 4 p.m. and told authorities his mom went swimming but never came back to the boat.

Rivera's body was recovered after a six-day search on the lake. Authorities believe the 33-year-old used her last ounce of strength to lift the boy into the pontoon boat before she drowned.

The episode begins with a dedication to Rivera.

RELATED STORIES

Naya Rivera Helped 4-Year-Old Son Get Onto Boat Before Slipping Underwater, Sheriff Says

'Glee' Star Naya Rivera Dead at 33 After Body Is Found in Lake Piru

Naya Rivera's Posts on Social Media Now Seem a Tragic Foreshadowing of Her Presumed Drowning