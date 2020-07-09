Naya Rivera's Posts on Social Media Now Seem a Tragic Foreshadowing of Her Presumed Drowning

The mystery deepens into the presumed drowning of “Glee” star Naya Rivera, as divers and helicopters search for her body. The actress disappeared after renting a boat with her 4-year-old son on Lake Piru, an hour outside of Los Angeles.

When Rivera failed to return, an employee went to search for the actress and came upon her son alone in the boat. The little boy said her mom went swimming and didn’t come back.

Footage showed Rivera’s pontoon boat with police tape back at shore.

Cops found Rivera's life vest on the boat and her car parked nearby, saying the 33-year-old may have drowned.

Rivera’s social media is filled with loving photos and videos with her son, including a clip in which they sing about how much they love each other.

She also posted on social media about the sanctity of life not long ago, writing, “Every day you’re alive is a blessing. Make the most of today and every day you are given. Tomorrow’s not promised.”

In March, she posted a video of her underwater in a bathtub.

“Gravity keeps pulling me under, but the urge to breathe helps me stay afloat,” she wrote.

