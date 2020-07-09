Naya Rivera Presumed Dead, Recovery Mission Underway After 'Glee' Star Vanished in California Lake: Officials

The search for Naya Rivera has shifted into a recovery mission, as authorities said the actress has been presumed dead one day after she went missing while swimming in a Southern California lake.

KNX1070's Jon Baird and TMZ both reported the development, which Baird called tragic.

"She went missing in water with only 5 to 9 inches of visibility, and authorities say the lake is filled with trees and debris on the bottom. Law enforcement says it typically takes 7 to 10 days for a body to rise to the surface," TMZ wrote.

The 33-year-old is believed to have drowned in an accident at Lake Piru, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The goal is still to bring Ms. Rivera home to her family so they can have some closure,” Deputy Chris Dyer told reporters.

Rivera, known for her role as Santana Lopez on “Glee,” was nowhere to be found when her young child was spotted asleep on the rented boat about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said, according to KNBC.

Rivera has a 4-year-old son from a former marriage to actor Ryan Dorsey.

The child was wearing a life vest, but authorities do not believe Rivera to have had one on, as an adult-sized vest was found on the boat.

Rivera’s purse, wallet and identification was also found aboard the boat, which she had rented about three hours earlier, KNBC reported.

“We’re going on the belief that she did go in the water and we have not been able to locate her,” Captain Eric Buschow told reporters.

Foul play is not suspected, according to authorities.

Searchers scoured the area into the late hours of Wednesday. The search resumed early Thursday, officials said.

