NBC Apologizes to Selena Gomez After ‘Saved by the Bell’ Reboot Jokes About Her Kidney Transplant

Producers of the “Saved by the Bell” reboot have apologized after outrage over the show joking about Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant. "I know for a fact that Selena Gomez's kidney donor was Justin Bieber's mom. God, I wish that I had my phone so that I could prove it," a character says in the sixth episode.

“It was never our intention to make light of Selena's health. We have been in touch with her team and will be making a donation to her charity,” the producers said. The show was released on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming platform.

In one scene, “Does Selena Gomez even have kidneys?" is spray painted on a wall.

“Respect Selena Gomez” was trending on social media on Monday. “Making fun of someone’s illness is never acceptable,” one fan said.

Gomez received a kidney transplant in 2017 due to complications from Lupus. Her best friend and actress Francia Raisa was the donor.

In a statement to Inside Edition, Raisa thanked the show’s producers who reached out to her, but added, "I was disappointed that the public apology from the network did not acknowledge the donors who might have felt further marginalized.”

RELATED STORIES

Selena Gomez Seeks Treatment After Suffering Emotional Breakdown: Report

Selena Gomez Reveals Best Friend Saved Her Life With Kidney Donation

Selena Gomez Returns to Stage After Rehab: 'If You Are Broken, You Do Not Have to Stay Broken'