A woman in Nebraska has been charged in connection to two murders and an attempted assault.

Erika Mims, 41, was arrested and charged with 11 felonies in relation to the murders of Lamar Nedd and Laron Hodges, as well as the attempted first-degree assault of Ronald Townsend, officials said during a press conference.

Both Nedd and Hodges were found with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. Nedd was found dead on the side of the road in August of 2022 and Hodges had been found dead in his vehicle in March of 2023 after being reported missing on Feb. 7, 2023, according to Captain Eric Sellers.

Mims was a person of interest in Hodges' death and officials were able to arrest her and keep her in custody through the duration of the investigation on an unrelated gun charge, which she pled Mims pled not guilty. Later Mims was also found to be a person of interest in Nedd's death after evidence was found at his alleged murder location, according to authorities.

Mims was also charged in the May 2022 shooting of Ronald Townsend. Townsend survived but sustained minor injuries to his leg after being shot at multiple times.

Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson said that if Mims had been “successful in killing [Townsend],” she would have met the criteria for a serial killer.

The 41-year-old woman's charges included two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree attempted assault, tampering with evidence, and several charges related to possessing and using a firearm.

Officials believe that the motivation behind the murders and the shooting was money. They said Mims knew all three men but did not comment on the extent of their relationships.

Mims' attorney has not responded to Inside Edition Digital's request for comment.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office also arrested two other people and charged them with accessory to first-degree murder in Hodges' death. They said they would not comment any further as it is an ongoing investigation.