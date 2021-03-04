A new book details what you may not know about the women of one of the most powerful political dynasties in America. Written by bestselling author Randy J. Taraborrelli, “Grace and Steel” examines the lives of former first ladies Barbara and Laura Bush, along with George W. Bush and Laura’s two daughters, Jenna and Barbara.

“I think what’s important to note about the Bush women is that all of these women have one characteristic, which is to give. All of these women were, in their own ways, public servants,” Taraborrelli told Inside Edition.

The book goes into the relationship between Barbara and her daughter-in-law, Laura.

“When you think about two first ladies in a family — many wives have issues with their mothers-in-law, but imagine the complication when your mother-in-law was first lady before you were, and when your mother-in-law is Barbara Bush,” Taraborrelli said.

The author also discusses an alleged affair between former President George H.W. Bush and a member of his staff that has been kept under wraps for decades.

“A long 18-year affair that her husband George H.W. Bush had with a woman who worked for him. And I think that it really says a lot about their very, very long marriage that they were able to survive it. But it also says a lot about Barbara that she put up with it for so long,” Taraborrelli said.

The other woman is said to be a White House aide named Jennifer Fitzgerald, who has long denied that there was an affair.

Barbara Bush died in 2018. Her funeral was a major event attended by all living first ladies, including Melania Trump. After 73 years of marriage, her husband’s grief was evident.

