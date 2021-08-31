New China Law Restricts Minors’ Online Gaming to 3 Hours a Week | Inside Edition

New China Law Restricts Minors’ Online Gaming to 3 Hours a Week

By IE Staff
First Published: 2:10 PM PDT, August 31, 2021

The People’s Daily said online gaming hurts young people’s physical and mental health, and hinders their ability to study.

Life for young online gamers in China just became more confined. That’s because the country’s ruling Communist Party announced gaming restrictions for minors.

People under age 18 are now allowed just three hours of gaming a week.

The People’s Daily, the official organ of the Chinese Communist Party, said the government had to be "ruthless” in imposing the restriction.

They say online gaming hurts young people’s physical and mental health, and hinders their ability to study.

Understandably, many people in China are not psyched about the regulation.

One young gamer told Reuters that the restrictions may have the opposite effect and will only pique people’s curiosity about gaming.

The video game industry is also concerned about the money it may lose from declining traffic and use.

The new regulation imposes controls on gaming providers and won’t punish kids who exceed their weekly allowance.

A recent global usage survey by Limelight Networks found that people spend an average of eight hours a week playing online games.

