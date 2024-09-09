A New Hampshire man got quite the surprise when he learned that the person who saved him from possibly choking to death was the state's governor.

Christian Moreno tells Inside Edition that he decided to enter his first-ever eating contest at the Hampton Beach Seafood Festival over the weekend.

He and other contestants battled to see who could eat the most lobster rolls, with Moreno predicting before the contest that he could put away 20 in the allotted time.

Things took a turn however when he suddenly began to choke on a piece of lobster.

Moreno started pounding his chest but many, including the emcee, did not realize the severity of the situation.

Lucky for Moreno, a man in the crowd quickly sprang into action — Governor Chris Sununu.

The Republican politician began to perform the Heimlich maneuver on Moreno until medics arrived and successfully dislodged the problematic piece of seafood from his windpipe.

Moreno then continued on in the contest, eating seven more lobster rolls.

He is now laughing about the incident, telling Inside Edition: "I said I'm shooting for 20, and three minutes later I'm choking."

Moreno does admit that he started to get nervous when no one seemed to realize he was choking on stage, and says he had no idea that it was the governor who helped save his life,.

The two spoke today, says Moreno, who in the end managed to down nine lobster rolls.