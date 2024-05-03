South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Speaks Out After Outrage Over Killing Her Dog

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:45 PM PDT, May 3, 2024

“She attacked me and it was a hard decision,” Kristi Noem told Sean Hannity.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has spoken out in her first television appearance since the news broke that she fatally shot her 14-month-old dog because he was untrainable. Many say the revelation torpedoed her chance of being Donald Trump’s running mate, but, Noem is saying that is not true.

“She attacked me and it was a hard decision,” Noem said.

The governor told Sean Hannity on Fox News she had to put her dog, Cricket, down after the animal ate her neighbor’s chickens and tried to bite her.

“I had a choice between keeping my small children and other people safe or a dangerous animal and I chose the safety of my children,” Noem said. “It was a dog that was extremely dangerous. It had come to us from a family who had found her way too aggressive.”

Noem first made the revelation in her new autobiography, “No Going Back.”

“You know how the fake news works. They leave out some or most of the facts of a story, they put the worst spin on it,” Noem told Hannity.

Cricket was a wirehaired pointer bred for hunting birds.

People on social media reacted to the interview.

“The ole ‘fake news’ excuse,’” said one comment. “She is blaming anything else but herself,” another comment read.

