A New Jersey elected official was slain outside her home in what authorities believe was a targeted killing.

Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot inside her car outside her home in the Camelot at La Mer apartment complex in Sayerville about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to reports.

The 30-year-old Republican politician was found dead in her Nissan SUV, which she crashed after being shot at repeatedly, officials said. Dwumfour suffered multiple gunshot wounds, Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Police say they believe Dwumfour was the intended target of the shooting, but do not have a clear motive, according to ABC 7.

No arrests have been made. According to residents in the area, the shooter was observed running toward the Garden State Parkway after the shooting, RLS Media reported.

Sayreville Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick said in a statement that the entire community is shocked and saddened by Dwumfour's violent death.

"Eunice was a dedicated member of our Borough Council who was truly committed to serve all of our residents. The fact that she was taken from us by a despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying," Kilpatrick said in a statement obtained by ABC 7. "As Mayor I have worked very closely with Eunice in her time on the Borough Council. Beyond her dedication to our community, I can share that she was a woman of deep faith and worked hard to integrate her strong Christian beliefs in to her daily life as a person and a community leader. On a personal note, I can't adequately express my feeling of sorrow at the loss of a friend."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also released a statement expressing his shock and horror.

"I am stunned by the news of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's murder last evening in an act of gun violence. Her career of public service was just beginning, and by all accounts she had already built a reputation as a committed member of the Borough Council who took her responsibility with the utmost diligence and seriousness,” he said. “I send my condolences to Councilwoman Dwumfour's family and friends, her governing body colleagues, and the entire Sayreville community.

"Sayreville is a proud, tight-knit, and safe community and I know that it will come together, as it always has, in common purpose," Murphy continued. "The New Jersey State Police are supporting the ongoing investigation, and I urge anyone with information to contact either the Sayreville Police or the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office."

Dwumfour was elected in 2021 she also worked as a business analyst and part-time EMT, according to ABC 7. She also served as a director of churches for the Nigerian-based Champions Royal Assembly, according to the New York Post.

Related Stories