First there was a bomb cyclone that wreaked havoc on the West Coast, then it was the Northeast's turn as a nor’easter dumped a massive amount of rain across the region.

Some homeowners still drying out from Hurricane Ida just weeks ago again braced for more flooding, including one New Jersey family seen in a viral video of their basement wall collapsing amid the torrential downpour.

Marlon Valle told Inside Edition that he and his family had to move out of the house in Cranford temporarily while the wall was rebuilt. He returned home Tuesday after the storm to check on the basement, where he spoke to Inside Edition.

“I'm like, how bad is it going to get in the basement?” Valle said.

As the storm approached, a state of emergency was declared in New Jersey and parts of New York.

New Yorkers were also desperate to avoid a repeat of horrendous flooding that brought the subway system to its knees when Hurricane Ida hit in September.

Hundreds of workers moved special pumps and emergency generators into position ahead of the storm. It appeared to be work, with the trains running pretty smoothly Monday.

More heavy rain is expected across the Northeast into the weekend, but things are expected to dry up in time for Halloween on Sunday.

