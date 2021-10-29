A New Jersey father of two was followed home from a casino after winning big and shot to death in his office during a robbery attempt, police said.

Pharmaceutical executive Sree Aravapalli, 54, was trailed for 50 miles from the Parx Casino in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, to his upscale home in Plainsboro, New Jersey, where he was attacked while his wife and daughter were upstairs in their beds, authorities said.

Aravapalli was shot several times about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, police said.

The father had been seen cashing in about $10,000 worth of winnings at the casino, authorities said. Surveillance camera footage showed two cars following the man as he headed home, police said.

The footage led to the arrest of Jekai Reid-John, 27, in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, authorities said.

Reid-John is awaiting extradition to New Jersey, where he will face a first-degree murder charge, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Plainsboro Police Chief Fred Tavener said in a statement.

Reid-John “targeted Aravapalli in Pennsylvania and followed him home to his Plainsboro residence where the offense occurred,” the statement said.

“It’s crazy,” neighbor Sheeza Khan, told CBS Philly. “I mean, unbelievable. Like how can somebody follow him all the way, and come here and kill him in the night? It’s so shocking.”

A funeral service was held Thursday for Aravapalli.

