A New Jersey State trooper who caught national attention after being found to have tattoos linked to white supremacy has been fired following an internal investigation, state records show.

Jason Dare went missing from a medical rehabilitation facility in Pennsylvania in March 2023. He was found alive after the New Jersey State Police posted photos of Dare to their Facebook in an attempt to find him.

The photos, which were later deleted, showed Dare with a tattoo across his neck that read “Blood Honor.”

"Blood & Honour" was a slogan for Hitler youth and now is tied to white supremacy groups, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

People on the internet later found pictures on Dare’s personal Facebook page that showed him with iron crosses tattooed on his wrists and a pit bull resembling the logo of the Keystone State Skinheads, a Pennsylvania-based white supremacist group, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Dare was found in violation of State Police standards by the state Office of Public Integrity and Accountability due to “visible tattoos associated with groups espousing racist ideology,” according to NJ.com.

The Attorney General’s Office said Dare was terminated on Nov. 27 after working with the division for 19 years following the investigation, the local outlet reported.

A recently published disciplinary report by the state police does not list Dare’s tattoos as the reason for his termination, but rather, that “[Dare] violated the terms of a previously negotiated plea agreement for misconduct by leaving a medical facility without making proper notification to the Division and entering an unoccupied residence in Pennsylvania without permission.”

The report also states Dare “discharged one round from a shotgun through the front window of his residence. The member was terminated from employment with the Division.”

“There is no place for hate in the New Jersey State Police or within the ranks of the more than 40,000 sworn law enforcement officers in New Jersey,” state Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement to NJ.com. “The vast majority of law enforcement officers work hard to build and nurture trust with the communities we serve. When members of law enforcement are perceived to be associated with groups espousing hate or discrimination, it destroys that trust and jeopardizes the safety of our residents and officers.”