New Jersey Teen Lifeguard Gets Beach and Scholarship Named in His Honor After Dying When Boat Capsized

A teen lifeguard died from injuries after a boating accident.

Norman V. Inferrera III, a lifeguard with Reading Avenue Beach, was knocked unconscious after his lifeguard boat capsized, according to a statement released by authorities in Cape May.

“His brain has suffered extensive and permanent damage. In addition he suffered severe damage to one lung, damage to his liver, two broken collarbones, broken ribs and a very serious eye injury. The brain is continuing to swell and causing more damage then the original injury.” Kathleen Price, Infererra’s aunt, wrote on a GoFundMe page.

Inferrera succumbed to his injuries after being transported to the Cape Regional Medical Center and airlifted to Cooper University Hospital trauma center.

Cape May Beach Patrol Chief Harry Back said that "Norman had a permanent smile on his face and was living out his dream to be a lifeguard,” in the release.

Price posted a GoFundMe update on Sunday sharing that the Cape May Beach Patrol notified the family that a beach in Cape May would be named after the late teen.

“The family is deeply moved and became very emotional upon the news. The CMBP also made us aware that 100% of the medical bills will be covered through the city insurance.”

The original goal of the fundraiser was $15,000, but as of Monday, it has raised almost $160,000.

“Based on this, we anticipate there will be a substantial amount of funds remaining. We are establishing scholarships in memory of Norman V Inferrera III. The scholarships will be issued on an annual basis to the Cape May Beach Patrol ‘Cannone Scholarship Fund’ and Norman’s high school Phoenixville Area High School," Price wrote.

“Norman's Inferrera's family is overwhelmed by the kindness and words of encouragement by such an astonishing amount of people.”

“Your love and support at this time of complete devastation will forever be remembered!” Price wrote.

Related News