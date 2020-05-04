New Jersey Twins Who Got Into 5 Ivy Leagues Choose Harvard

Friday was college decision day — the day high school seniors around the country typically have to let colleges know they're planning to attend. It's one of the biggest decisions a young person will make, but in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, this year, it's even tougher.

New Jersey twins Nicole and Jessica Alexander both decided on Harvard University after being accepted to five Ivy League universities.

"It definitely made it difficult, considering we never got to visit Harvard, specifically," one of the twins said. "But it was a little bit unfortunate that we weren't able to meet other students in person, go to the admitted students' days or stay at the campus for a little bit."

The twins said they also don't know if they will be staying in a dorm or even taking classes in person.

But even with all the uncertainty about the pandemic and the fall semester, it's an exciting time for high school seniors across the country as they find out they were accepted to the school of their dreams.

