A 29-year-old New Jersey woman has been arrested for allegedly posing as a student at a New Brunswick high school, according to reports.

This week, New Brunswick resident Hyejeong Shin, 29, was charged with one count of third-degree providing a false government document with the intent to verify one’s identity or age, according to USA Today.

The news came out at a New Brunswick school board meeting Tuesday, according to ABC News.

Inside Edition Digital has reach out to the New Brunswick school district for comment and has not heard back.

Shin is accused of attending New Brunswick High School for four days last week before staff uncovered the "ruse," New Brunswick Public Schools Superintendent Aubrey Johnson said during the meeting Tuesday, according to ABC News.

Shin was barred from district property and "all the appropriate authorities were immediately notified," Johnson said.

"This is an unfortunate event," he added.

"Specifically, Ms. Shin provided a false birth certificate to the New Brunswick Board of Education with the intent to enroll as a juvenile high-school student," the police department said in a statement obtained by ABC News.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the New Brunswick Police Department for comment and more information and has not heard back.

Parents in the district are reportedly outraged by what has allegedly happened.

“I feel that that’s concerning, that us parents have to be the last ones to know about what’s going on when we should obviously be the first ones,” one student’s mother told Fox 19.

Some high school students reportedly attended the Tuesday board meeting to voice their concerns about the unnerving situation, according to the New York Post.

“We feel so unsafe and nobody wants to listen to us,” one student told the school board.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office told Inside Edition Digital they are not investigating the case.

