A New Mexico teen was arrested for the deadly shooting of his mother’s boyfriend after the incident was caught on camera, according to police.

Albuquerque 17-year-old Ruben Benavidez was arrested and charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence for allegedly killing his mother's boyfriend, Cedric Garcia-Guzman, 39, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

Benavidez allegedly arrived at the home on Dec. 17 with his father to check up on his mother since they had not seen each other for a week and suspected she was doing drugs with the boyfriend, KOB 4 reported.

A home surveillance video shows that the boyfriend was the one to answer the door and an argument occurred that led to Garcia-Guzman spitting on Benavidez, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

Benavidez is then seen firing a gun from his pocket, shooting his mother’s boyfriend twice in the stomach, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

After the shooting, Benavidez and his father walked back to their vehicle and left Guzman-Garcia dead. Police later arrested the son at an apartment building, according to KOB 4.

Since Benavidez is facing murder charges, despite his age he will be tried as an adult in court and has been placed on a no-bond hold since the judge deemed his release to be unsafe to the community, KOB 4 reported.

