Woman Accused of Murder Hopes to Use Her OnlyFans Earnings to Pay Bond

A woman requesting a bond she could afford with her money from OnlyFans was denied by a Texas judge.

Ashley Esselborn is currently being held on a $100,000 bond for a murder charge for the death of Zachary Wood in May, according to court documents.

The Texas woman requested a lower bond of $50,000 on Dec. 9, telling 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight, that she would be able to afford it with the money she has earned from OnlyFans, KFDX/KJTL reported.

Esselborn told the judge she has $8,000 from photos people have viewed but that the funds have been locked, and she has been contacting the site's corporate office in an attempt to unlock the funds, according to KFDX/KJTL.

According to court documents, Judge McKnight has denied her request and her bond will remain at $100,000.

Two of three others charged with murder for the death of Wood also remain behind bars.

Payton Collier is being held on a $500,000 bond and Ronnie Lang is serving 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder charge. William Bell is currently out on a $200,000 bond, Wichita County officials told Inside Edition Digital.

In May earlier this year, police responded to a welfare check call and found Wood dead in the home and they determined foul play was involved, police said.

Later, Collier told police Bell assaulted Wood with the help of Lang, who also used a baseball bat to beat Wood, according to KFDX/KJTL.

Esselborn was later arrested after Collier placed her at the scene, allegedly yelling at Wood and cheering the others on while they beat him, according to KFDX/KJTL.

Esselborn, Collier and Bell have not yet entered a plea in the case, Wichita County officials told Inside Edition Digital.

In a statement from a witness, Esselborn was heard bragging about not going to jail after the assault like her accomplices did, and that she also put her hands on Wood's body the night he was killed, KFDX/KJTL reported.

