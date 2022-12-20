Woman Accused of Murder Hopes to Use Her OnlyFans Earnings to Pay Bond

Crime
Ashley Esselborn
Ashley EsselbornFacebook/City of Wichita Falls Police Department
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 7:51 AM PST, December 20, 2022

Ashley Esselborn, being held on $100,000 bond, requested a lower bond of $50,000, which the judge denied.

A woman requesting a bond she could afford with her money from OnlyFans was denied by a Texas judge.

Ashley Esselborn is currently being held on a $100,000 bond for a murder charge for the death of Zachary Wood in May, according to court documents.

The Texas woman requested a lower bond of $50,000 on Dec. 9, telling 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight, that she would be able to afford it with the money she has earned from OnlyFans, KFDX/KJTL reported. 

Esselborn told the judge she has $8,000 from photos people have viewed but that the funds have been locked, and she has been contacting the site's corporate office in an attempt to unlock the funds, according to KFDX/KJTL.

According to court documents, Judge McKnight has denied her request and her bond will remain at $100,000. 

Two of three others charged with murder for the death of Wood also remain behind bars.

Payton Collier is being held on a $500,000 bond and Ronnie Lang is serving 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder charge. William Bell is currently out on a $200,000 bond, Wichita County officials told Inside Edition Digital.

In May earlier this year, police responded to a welfare check call and found Wood dead in the home and they determined foul play was involved, police said. 

Later, Collier told police Bell assaulted Wood with the help of Lang, who also used a baseball bat to beat Wood, according to KFDX/KJTL.

Esselborn was later arrested after Collier placed her at the scene, allegedly yelling at Wood and cheering the others on while they beat him, according to KFDX/KJTL. 

Esselborn, Collier and Bell have not yet entered a plea in the case, Wichita County officials told Inside Edition Digital.

In a statement from a witness, Esselborn was heard bragging about not going to jail after the assault like her accomplices did, and that she also put her hands on Wood's body the night he was killed, KFDX/KJTL reported. 

Related Stories

Serial Killer and Ex-Border Patrol Agent Sentenced to Life in Prison
Bloody Pajamas Lead to Murder Charges Against Woman for Husband's 1987 Death
Mother Charged in Connection to 2016 Disappearance of Deceased Boy
Was a Scream Caught on Police Bodycam the Night 4 Idaho Students Were Murdered?

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

5 Killed in Canada Condo Shooting by 73-Year-Old Gunman in 'Horrendous Scene': Police
5 Killed in Canada Condo Shooting by 73-Year-Old Gunman in 'Horrendous Scene': Police
1

5 Killed in Canada Condo Shooting by 73-Year-Old Gunman in 'Horrendous Scene': Police

Crime
Lionel Messi Breaks Instagram Record With Most Liked Post After Argentina Wins World Cup
Lionel Messi Breaks Instagram Record With Most Liked Post After Argentina Wins World Cup
2

Lionel Messi Breaks Instagram Record With Most Liked Post After Argentina Wins World Cup

Sports
Alabama's 85-Year-Old 'Cat Lady' Has 'Not Been Able to Eat' Since Guilty Verdict, Her Lawyer Says
Alabama's 85-Year-Old 'Cat Lady' Has 'Not Been Able to Eat' Since Guilty Verdict, Her Lawyer Says
3

Alabama's 85-Year-Old 'Cat Lady' Has 'Not Been Able to Eat' Since Guilty Verdict, Her Lawyer Says

Crime
Ukrainian Boy Asks for Peace This Christmas in Touching Letter to Santa Claus
Ukrainian Boy Asks for Peace This Christmas in Touching Letter to Santa Claus
4

Ukrainian Boy Asks for Peace This Christmas in Touching Letter to Santa Claus

Human Interest
How Dangerous Are Your Holiday Decorations? How to Avoid These Accidents During the Most Festive Time of Year
How Dangerous Are Your Holiday Decorations? How to Avoid These Accidents During the Most Festive Time of Year
5

How Dangerous Are Your Holiday Decorations? How to Avoid These Accidents During the Most Festive Time of Year

Human Interest