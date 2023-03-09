An 85-year-old woman in New Mexico was arrested and charged for the death of her 79-year-old husband after she allegedly confessed to shooting him for drinking too much.

Santa Fe authorities responded to a 9-1-1 call from the woman’s daughter after the 85-year-old allegedly told her that she shot her own husband, according to KRQE.

Faye Oaks allegedly shot her husband, Richard Oaks, in their RV because he drank too much and was tired of him always being drunk, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

The woman allegedly waited until her husband passed out after drinking and then she grabbed a gun and shot him in the chest, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican. She then went to her neighbor and asked them to check if her husband was dead, said the news site.

When authorities arrived they found Richard in a recliner in the couple's RV with a fatal gunshot wound to his chest, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

Faye openly admitted to shooting Richard and told authorities to “take her to jail,” according to KRQE.

The 85-year-old woman had been charged with one count of open murder in the first degree, court records show.

