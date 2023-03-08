Two men have been found dead after an inflatable kayak they were in capsized in Arizona’s popular Lake Pleasant Sunday, according to reports.

Fellow revelers at Lake Pleasant called 911 Sunday evening after they heard distressed people in the water, but unfortunately they could not see the two people who needed help, authorities said.

"Witnesses could not see the distressed swimmers but heard yelling and calls for help coming from the water," Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Peoria Fire Department quickly responded to the call and found an inflatable capsized kayak with nobody in it, according to ABC 15.

Rescuers searched the body of water and found shoes floating and utilized air, water, and land resources but did not find the men initially on Sunday.

However, on Monday, as rescuers continued their search, they discovered one the victims, identified as 28-year-old Christopher Govoni.

Shortly after, the body of the second kayaker was found 100 feet from Govoni and was identified as 24-year-old Rogelio Ortiz.

Neither man was wearing a life vest, and no vests were found during the search for the kayakers, according to Fox 10.

Authorities believe the men tried to swim to shore after their kayak capsized as they were 600 feet away from land when they went underwater, according to Fox 10.

Related Stories