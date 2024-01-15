New Miss America Proves the Sky Is Not the Limit

“The sky is not the limit” — that's a quote from woman who has just been crowned Miss America.

Madison March, 22, is the first active duty service member to win the title and this U.S. Air Force officer says she's proof you can achieve anything.

The 2nd lieutenant from Colorado is an Air Force fighter pilot and started flying planes when she was 16.

In the talent competition she didn't perform a traditional song or dance or play a musical instrument, instead, she delivered a dramatic account of her first solo flight.

She recently graduated from the Air Force Academy with a degree in physics. and is now going for her masters at Harvard.

She is inspiring young women across the country including 16-year-old Hanley House, who was crowned Miss America's Teen this weekend. She's a competitive dancer and showed off her style during the talent competition.

Along with the title, Hanley will receive $60,000 in tuition scholarships to attend a school of her choice or a four-year presidential scholarship to the University of Alabama.