The sudden death of a California public defender vacationing in Mexico continues to raise more questions, and authorities are not supplying answers.

Eliot Blair tragically passed away over the weekend while celebrating his first anniversary with wife Kim at the Las Rocas Resort and Spa in Rosarito.

How he passed away is the question, with Mexican authorities claiming he fell from the third-floor balcony and local reports suggesting he had a high blood alcohol level.

"We have witnesses who were there with Elliot earlier in the evening, not long before he fell, who will confirm he wasn't drunk," family spokesperson Case Barnett tells Inside Edition.

He also shares details of how Kim learned her husband had passed away.

"She gets awakened by two of the hotel employees saying, 'Ma'am is that your boyfriend? is that your boyfriend?'" says Barnett. "(She) wakes up, comes out of the bedroom, looks down and sees him. When she runs downstairs, she sees him lying facedown."

Barnett says that Kim could not tell if Eliot had been shot, but the family knew they would at least be able to prove he had not been drunk.

Then, when they requested to do a toxicology report, they learned that it would not be possible because his body had already been embalmed.

"The hope for the family is if they get an answer," says Barnett. "They want to know what happened that night, and they want the truth."

