Four years ago, things came crashing down for Roseanne Barr after posting a tweet widely considered racist about a former White House advisor.

Now she’s coming out swinging in a new documentary airing Sunday night on Reelz.

In 2018, the sitcom star was fired from the ABC reboot of “Roseanne,” after responding to a thread on Twitter about Valerie Jarrett, a senior advisor to former President Barack Obama, saying "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

After the blowback, Barr tweeted an apology and said she was under the influence of the sleep aid Ambien at the time.



Sanofi, the pharmaceutical company that manufactures Ambien, responded by tweeting that "racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication."



Barr also went on a rant in an interview for the Guardian, screaming “I thought the b**** was white!”

Today, the comic is asking for an end to her banishment in the new documentary “Roseanne: Kicked Out of Hollywood.”

She’s also revealing how she tried to save her job by asking ABC executives to put her on national TV so she could say she was sorry.

“They were like, ‘What possible excuse have you got for why you did this? Why you did such an egregious, unforgivable thing?’ And I said, ‘I have no excuse.’ And I just said, ‘Let me go on The View and apologize and explain I made a mistake,’” Barr said.

Former “Roseanne” executive producer Allan Stephan believes Barr should be given another chance.

“You’re not a racist overnight. It’s not who she is,” Stephan said.

Stephan has known Barr for 40 years and says he’s never heard her utter a racist word. He says she’s back in Los Angeles, where they’re hoping to sell a new TV series.

“I think the fans will be happy to have her back. Roseanne’s a great comedian,” Stephan said.

