New York Art Installation Projects ‘Slaves Lived Here’ on Side of Manhattan Farmhouse

A historic farmhouse in New York, has debuted a new art installation, which projects the words “Slaves Lived Here” on the side of the home.

The installation at the Dyckman farmhouse by artist Reggie Black is called "No Records," which looks to bring attention to the history of slavery at the historic farmhouse and in New York City. The farmhouse is located in Inwood, which sits on the northern tip of Manhattan Island.

"At the Dyckman Farmhouse Museum, we're both looking to the past to uncover ignored histories, and looking to the present to share this information with New Yorkers and underscore its significance," Meredith Horsford, Executive Director of the Dyckman Farmhouse Museum Alliance, said in a statement. "We have an obligation to shed light on the experiences of underserved and underrepresented marginalized communities. Our museum is eager to continue this service through the impactful work of artists like Reggie Black."

The installation, which debuted this Monday and Wednesday, was part of the initiative the farmhouse, now a museum, took to look at slavery’s roots in America. The farmhouse’s DyckmanDISCOVERED Initiative recently uncovered information about six people who were enslaved by the Dyckman household and whose stories were not recorded in detail by the family, Patch.com reported.

