New York City Mayor Eric Adams Tests Positive for COVID-19

News
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Tests Positive for COVID-19
Getty Images
By Stephanie Officer
First Published: 3:00 PM PDT, April 10, 2022

On his 100th day in office, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has tested positive for COVID-19. 

His office made the announcement on social media on Sunday afternoon.

In a statement, Mayor Adams’ Press Secretary, Fabian Levy said the mayor woke up with a “raspy voice, and out of an abundance of caution, took a PCR test that has now come back positive.”

Levy went on to say that Adams has no additional symptoms and has canceled all public events for the rest of the week.

This comes one week after Adams attended the Gridiron Dinner in Washington D.C.–now considered to be a superspreader event. 

The dinner party featured 630 guests. NBC News reports that since then, 67 guests have tested positive.

Adams was also seen at several events around the city since the dinner, including Opening Day for the Yankees at Yankee Stadium and the Reel Abilities Film Festival, which highlights the work of people living with disabilities.

Adams’ office says he is self-isolating and taking anti-viral COVID-19 medications.

