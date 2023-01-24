A New York man reported his car stolen but he was the one to end up arrested after police in Waterbury, Connecticut, said they discovered he allegedly lied about a child being in the stolen vehicle.

Darrien Palmer was charged with the misuse of the 911 system after police say he told them his 11-year-old was in a car that had been stolen, according to CT Insider.

Palmer called 911 to report he had left his 2016 Mercedes-Benz C300 running, police said, according to the outlet. He allegedly told authorities that it had been stolen from a gas station on Friday, reported CT Insider.

Police said the 36-year-old told them the child was in the car because he allegedly thought it would urge them to find it quicker, police told FOX 61.

Because of his alleged lie, police arrested Palmer on a charge of misusing the 911 system, FOX61 reported.

Police have not yet found the car and Palmer has been released on an appearance ticket on the promise that he will appear in court, according to NBC New York. He has not yet entered a plea to the charge he faces, nor does he have an attorney on record.

