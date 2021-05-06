The Met Gala was postponed this year, but that didn’t stop Brendan McCann from dressing up. In both 2020 and 2021, Brendan took things from around his home and the dollar store and created original designs worthy of the Met Gala’s legendary red carpet.

“I've always been attracted to over-the-top more Avant-Garde, crazy, you know,” he explains. “Lady Gaga meat dress, kind of like things that make your jaw drops. So the Met Gala has always been my favorite because that's, that's what it's for.”

Last year, at the beginning of the New York City pandemic lockdown, Brendan was inspired to make a look based on the theme “Time is Money.” It Included green curtains that became dress material and the clock off of his own wall. “ “I had the kitchen clock fascinator with the, with the dazzled money sign,” Brendan says. “My favorite thing about last year's was I really truly did only use things that I had at my apartment.”

And not only are the looks impressive, but Brendan even created a replica of the famous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art inside his apartment. He even used an artificial Christmas tree to mimic the Met’s shrubbery.

Vaccine card — but make it fashion. That was the goal for Brendan’s 2021 look. Brendan achieved it by hand-painting oversized vaccination cards to create a skirt and using giant bandages with rhinestones for a top.

To help make the look come together, Brendan used part of the shower liner from his home. “Again, don't tell my roommates. They're going to be very upset when they realized that there's something missing,” he said. The look comes complete with a Fauci clutch purse. And inside of it: Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Which are free, of course, if you are vaccinated.

Even if it isn’t for the Met Gala, Brendan explains that he has other big dreams for his talent. “I do think that I have a lot more to learn. I would love to work closely with either like a designer or some kind of artist, whether it's in fashion or, or costuming,” he said. “It's one of my all-time dreams to have something that I make come down the runway on 'RuPaul's Drag Race.'"

