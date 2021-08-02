New York Mom of 10 Wows the Internet With Her Food-Prepping Skills

A mother of 10 has wowed the internet with her food prepping skills.

Alicia Dougherty, 40, of New York says it's exhausting work, but she’s grateful for her large family.

When she and husband Joshua tried to have children back in 2002, they were told Alicia wouldn’t be able to have kids of her own because of endometriosis.

Over the years Alicia says she suffered 11 miscarriages, so the couple turned to adoption.

In 2011, they adopted their son Alex and six days after they brought him home, they found out Alicia was pregnant with daughter Zoe, but they weren’t done expanding their brood.

They went on to adopt five more children and Alicia gave birth to three more. Keeping 10 growing kids full is a lot of work.

In between preparing a breakfast consisting of cinnamon rolls, bacon, egg and strawberries, Alicia does massive grocery hauls and mountains of laundry.

Alicia said she’s used to the chaos by now and she loves every minute of it. As for adding to the family, she said the more the merrier.

