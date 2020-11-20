NFL Player Demario Davis' 1-Year-Old Daughter Is Cancer Free After Losing Her Eye

NFL player Demario Davis announced that his 1-year-old daughter is cancer free after she was diagnosed in May with a rare eye disease, the Saints linebacker said in an interview. Carly-Faith Davis was diagnosed with Retinoblastoma, which caused a tumor to grow behind her left eye, TMZ Sports reported.

Following the diagnosis, Carly-Faith had her eye surgically removed and was given a prosthetic replacement.

"I'm a person that just never try to take anything for granted and to know what she's been through, even to the point of having to lose her eye, but her body is free of cancer," David told TMZ Sports. "We're able to use her story and bring awareness to a lot of families that probably wouldn't [have] known about it if it wasn't for us going through it."

She is recovered and tests have indicated that she is cancer free.

