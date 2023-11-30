NHL Star and His Brother Accused of Raping College Student in Lawsuit

A former star in the National Hockey League and his younger brother are accused of raping a college student.

Sergei Krivokrasov and his younger brother Andrei Krivokrasov allegedly forced a former student at Elmira College into a bedroom during a party on campus and forced her to perform sex acts and have intercourse, according to a lawsuit filed in Chemung County, New York.

The incident allegedly occurred on June 1, 2000 at the on-campus residence of Andrei, who played on the Elmira hockey team, according to the lawsuit obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Sergei, who won a silver metal playing for Russia at the 1998 Nagano Olympics and the following year earned a spot in the 1999 NHL All-Star Game while playing for the Nashville Predators, had been visiting his brother during the off-season, according to the lawsuit.

The victim is identified in the filing as Jane Doe because she and her husband "fear embarrassment and further psychological damage if Jane Doe’s identity as a victim of sexual assault and sexual abuse were to become publicly known."

On the night of the incident, Jane Doe says that she attended a party with the two men and members of the hockey team.

The lawsuit then alleges:

During the party, Sergei and Andrei isolated Ms. Doe in a bedroom.

Sergei and Andrei refused to allow Ms. Doe to exit the bedroom.

Sergei and Andrei removed Ms. Doe’s clothes and raped her.

Sergei and Andrei forced Ms. Doe to perform oral sex on them.

Ms. Doe did not consent to any sexual contact or intercourse with Sergei.

Ms. Doe did not consent to any sexual contact or intercourse with Andrei.

Due to alleged offenses, Jane Doe "has suffered and continues to suffer from severe emotional distress including post-traumatic stress disorder, complex post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, sexual dysfunction, and physical pain as a manifestation of her trauma and severe emotional distress, among other injuries," the lawsuit goes on to say.

Jane Doe is seeking damages from Sergei and Andrei for battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, alleging that the two men engaged in both sexual intercourse and oral sex with the victim by "forcible compulsion," "without her consent," and while she "was incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless," according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit is also seeking damages from Elmira College for allowing Sergei on campus, saying "Elmira College, their agents, and the coach of the men’s hockey team knew or should have known that Sergei had a history of violently assaulting women, including a 1992 assault to which he pleaded guilty and a 1999 assault for which he was arrested."

That 1992 incident resulted in Sergei, then 18, being charged with four counts of fifth-degree misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct shortly after being selected as the 12th pick in the NHL draft. Sergei eventually entered a guilty plea to a single assault charge.

In 1999, assault charges were filed against Sergei by his wife, Natalia, who alleged that her husband kicked and slapped her, pulled out a handful of her hair and shoved her down three steps. Those charges were ultimately dismissed.

"Sergei’s presence on the Elmira College campus was a violation of the Elmira College Code of Conduct," says the lawsuit, which seeks damages from the college for negligence, gross negligence, and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

The suit also seeks damages from both the brothers and the college for loss of consortium, saying the alleged assault has "impaired Ms. Doe’s ability provide Mr. Doe with love, companionship, affection, society, solace, and other vital aspects of the connection between spouses."

Jane Doe and her husband, who is also listed as a plaintiff, are seeking "compensatory damages, plus punitive damages, interest, costs, disbursements, and attorneys’ fees together with such other and further relief as the Court deems just and proper," says the lawsuit, which was filed under New York's now-expired Adult Survivors' Act.

"Elmira College takes any allegation of this nature seriously and will cooperate fully with the legal process to ensure a thorough and fair examination of the allegations. As this is pending litigation about an incident that occurred more than 20 years ago, and the plaintiff in the case is anonymous, we are not able to comment on the specifics of the allegation at this time," an Elmira College spokesperson tells Inside Edition Digital. "However, the College remains committed to following Title IX regulations, maintaining a zero-tolerance policy against sexual assault, and ensuring a safe and supportive environment for all members of the EC community."

Sergei and Andrei did not respond to requests for comment.