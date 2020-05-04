Nicolas Cage to Play 'Tiger King's' Joe Exotic in New Mini-Series

Get ready for the crossover of the century: Nicolas Cage is set to star in a scripted series about Joe Exotic, the main character of popular Netflix docuseries “Tiger King.”

The eight-episode series will follow Joe Exotic, a.k.a. Joe Schreibvogel, and his life as a zookeeper in Oklahoma, exploring how he became the eccentric character America has come to know and love, according to Variety.

The show will be based on “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey into the World of a Man Gone Wild,” an article published in Texas Monthly in June 2019 and optioned by CBS Television Studios shortly after.

Significantly for the “National Treasure” actor, the mini-series will mark Cage’s first television role. Previously, Cage has been known for his work in movies, including “Face/Off” and “Leaving Las Vegas,” for which he won an Academy Award.

